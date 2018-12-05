Most read Bible verse of 2018 was Isaiah 41:10, according to YouVersion Bible app

Pixabay

Bible verse Isaiah 41:10 was the most read scripture in 2018, according to the YouVersion Bible app.

The verse reads, "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."

According to the Bible App, which has been downloaded to an estimated 350 million devices, Isaiah 41:10 was the most bookmarked, highlighted, and shared Bible verse in 2018.

Isaiah 41:10 was found to be the most popular verse both among YouVersion users in the United States and for YouVersion users worldwide.

YouVersion also reported a 27 percent increase in daily active users compared to 2017, as well as significant growth for their Bible app for children, which launched in 2013.

Bobby Gruenewald, YouVersion founder and pastor at Life.Church, said in a statement released Tuesday that the new data shows that "people worldwide are continuing to turn to the Bible in search of comfort, encouragement, and hope."

"We're humbled that 10 years after its release, people continue to use the YouVersion Bible app in record numbers to connect with God's Word," said Gruenewald.

Launched in 2008, YouVersion originally offered 15 versions of the Bible in only two languages. Through its partnerships with Bible societies, it has since grown to over 1,700 different versions of the Bible in more than 1,200 languages.

In August, YouVersion launched the Bible Lens, a free app that takes relevant Bible verses and matches them with a person's photos, to create artwork for sharing on social media.

Over the period of a weekend in August, Bible Lens had more than 265,000 installations, making it second only to YouTube for most installed apps for that time period.

Last year, YouVersion reported that the most popular verse globally in 2017 was Joshua 1:9, "This is my command — be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid or discouraged. For the Lord your God is with you wherever you go."

However, for 2017, the most popular verse in the United States was Romans 8:28: "And we know that in all things, God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose."

Courtesy of The Christian Post