More financial education needed to help Brits stay debt-free

(Unsplash/RawPixel)

A Christian charity is calling for more financial education on Blue Monday as people across the UK struggle with rising levels of personal debt.

After the Christmas splurge, millions will be coming face to face with the cost of the celebrations as the credit card bills come through the letter box on Blue Monday, traditionally dubbed the most depressing day of the year.

With debt a problem for people across the UK, Community Money Advice (CMA) said financial education for children as well as adults was becoming increasingly necessary to help more people stay on top of their finances.

According to the Money Charity, almost 10 million UK households have absolutely no savings whatsoever, while another 3.26 million have less than £1,500 in cash savings.

Its figures show that personal debt has grown, standing at £1.61 trillion in the UK in October 2018, an increase of £928.44 per adult on the previous year.

CMA has also seen an increase in demand for its debt support services, with its caseworkers helping 19,059 people in 2018 - 6.7 per cent more than the previous year.

It said that for some households, the post-Christmas credit card bills could cause additional money problems at a time of year when financial pressures are often at their greatest.

In addition to more financial education, CMA is calling upon the Government to do more to curb high cost credit providers.

Heather Keates, Chief Executive of Community Money Advice, said: 'Some people find themselves in debt because they spend without thinking, others struggle with household bills due to insecure employment or low income.

'Unexpected life events such as a job loss or relationship breakdown can leave people feeling overwhelmed and crushed.

'Every day Community Money Advice centres see people hiding from debt collectors and even going without food or new clothes so that their children have what they need.

'More financial education is needed for adults as well as children and high cost credit providers need to be curbed.

'For people trapped in debt, face-to-face advice and support is a lifeline. It is possible to find freedom from debt and hope for the future.'

Community Money Advice operates 153 debt advice centres and works with churches, community groups and statutory organisations.