Modified LGBT equality lessons to be introduced at Birmingham school

Staff writer
Hundreds have protested LGBT lessons at Parkfield Community School(Photo: Google Maps)

A primary school that suspended LGBT equality lessons after weeks of protests by mostly Muslim parents has resumed the teaching programme in a modified version.

Hundreds of Muslim parents, and some Christian, protested outside the gates at Parkfield Community School each day against No Outsiders, a programme that covers the characteristics protected by the Equality Act, including LGBT relationships.

At the height of the row, some parents withdrew their children from lessons over concerns that the lessons were promoting homosexuality and transgenderism.

The No Outsiders programme was developed by Parkfield's assistant headteacher Andrew Moffat, who received an MBE for his work in equality education.

The programme was temporarily suspended before the Easter holiday as the school sought a resolution to the protests, which were widely criticised by MPs and Ofsted Chief Amanda Spielman.

Now the school has announced that the programme will be resumed following some modifications in light of feedback from the local faith community.

The modified programme, "No outsiders for a faith community", is to be introduced in September following a consultation with parents, the Guardian reports.

A school spokesperson said: "Following five months of consultation with parents, community representatives and the DfE [Department for Education], Parkfield community school will be relaunching their equality teaching in September 2019.

"As a result of the consultation, 'No Outsiders for a faith community' has been especially designed for Parkfield community school, acknowledging and respecting the concerns and sensitivity expressed by some parents in the present school community.

"In the resource, there are lessons referencing race, religion, age, gender, gender reassignment, sexual orientation and disability."

