Mike Pence bows out of 2024 Presidential Race, citing uphill battle against Trump legacy

Mike Pence, former vice president under Donald Trump, has officially withdrawn from the 2024 presidential race. Pence conceded that he faced a daunting challenge in convincing Republican voters that he could outshine his former boss as a contender.

Speaking at a Republican Jewish Coalition gathering in Las Vegas, Pence announced, "After much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today. We always knew this would be an uphill battle, but I have no regrets."

Pence, who has emerged as a vocal critic of Trump, addressed the gathering, highlighting the formidable task he confronted in securing support within the Republican base. His campaign had encountered significant hurdles, leaving him trailing behind notable figures like Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Furthermore, Pence grappled with fundraising challenges, struggling to amass the necessary financial backing for his campaign.

Last year, Pence candidly revealed that he felt marginalised and misunderstood due to his devout evangelical Christian beliefs.

His book, "So Help Me God," delves into the profound influence of his religious convictions on both his personal life and political aspirations. It also sheds light on the judgement he believes he faced as a result of these principles.

Pence's departure from the race leaves the Republican field poised for further developments, as contenders vie for support in the forthcoming 2024 presidential election.