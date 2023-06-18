Methodist leaders under investigation

Two separate investigations are underway into complaints concerning senior leaders in the Methodist Church in Britain.

The investigations into the Rev Graham Thompson, President of the Methodist Conference, and Anthony Boateng, Vice President, were revealed in a Times report.

Boateng is being investigated over complaints about his behaviour and has been suspended.

Rev Thompson is being investigated in relation to his management and handling of allegations made within the church but has not been suspended, the newspaper said.

Boateng alleged that he was unaware of complaints about his behaviour and denied wrongdoing.

Secretary of the Conference, Rev Dr Jonathan Hustler, confirmed the investigations and asked for prayers in a message to Methodist members.

"The Vice-President is currently suspended, but I would stress that suspension is a neutral act and is in place only to enable investigations to be completed," he said.

"It would be inappropriate to comment any further on the details of these matters; we now need space and confidentiality to address the concerns as swiftly as possible.

"Can I ask for your prayers for everyone in these difficult situations at this time - for those who feel hurt by actions or inactions on the part of the Church; for those who have raised concerns; for Anthony, Graham and those close to them; for all charged with administering our processes; for the Conference (and for Gill and Kerry, President- and Vice-President-designate) as we prepare to meet next week in these circumstances?

"And, as I am all too aware, frankly, that whatever I say will be inadequate for some and might even appear insensitive to others, can I ask mutual forbearance and, if you feel hurt, forgiveness and understanding, as we endeavour to speak with grace and care when it is right to speak and to be silent when no words will do?"

News of the investigations follows allegations of a "misogynistic and toxic attitude" towards women in the Church, revealed in an internal report leaked to The Times.

The report alleged that there was "commenting on clothing, inappropriate touching, lewd remarks and demeaning asides, sometimes of an explicit nature".

It also contained concerns that the Methodist Church was "not seen as a safe place" by many women.