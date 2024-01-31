Met apologises after Christian singer was told she couldn't sing church songs on public street

The Metropolitan Police have apologised after a Christian singer was wrongly told that she was not allowed to sing church songs on London's Oxford Street.

Harmonie London, a popular YouTuber with over 300,000 subscribers, was approached by volunteer officer Maya Hadzhipetkova after singing John Newton's Amazing Grace and Goodness of God by Bethel.

The 20 year old says the officer threatened to take away her equipment unless she stopped performing.

In the shocking encounter captured on video, Ms Hadzhipetkova told the singer that "you're not allowed to sing church songs outside of church grounds".

When London challenged her, the officer stuck her tongue out at the camera.

The police are still investigating the incident.

In a statement, the Met apologised and clarified that the officer "was mistaken in saying church songs cannot be sung outside of church grounds".

"We're sorry for the offence caused and will take the learning forward," it said.

The Met claimed that the singer had been approached over busking.

"At the heart of this is a specific by-law related to busking. The officer knows she could have handled this differently and is speaking to her manager," it said.

London told the Daily Mail she was "sharing the Gospel", not busking.

Footage of the encounter uploaded to YouTube has been viewed over 50,000 times.

Former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe has called for the officer to be "struck off from the voluntary force".

Speaking to GB News, she said: "She really has got the law completely wrong and she was obviously enjoying herself rather too much, trying to boss this woman around.

"And there is no basis at all for saying you can't sing. I could walk down the street singing Onward Christian Soldiers and I would be committing no offence at all."