'May God be with you all,' says Trump after duck boat tragedy kills 13

Prayers are being offered for the victims and families after at least 13 people died when a Ride the Ducks boat capsized on a Missouri lake on Thursday evening.

The amphibious boat was taking tourists out on Table Rock Lake when the tragedy struck at around 7pm as waves engulfed the vessel.

Shocking video footage shot by a bystander shows the boat becoming increasingly submerged as it is lashed repeatedly by waves during a storm.

Four are still missing and several people are in hospital after the accident. None of the victims have been identified yet but ABC News reports that children are among the fatalities.

'Seven patients [are in] the hospital and we do have some people still missing. So this is going to be an all night, into tomorrow [search],' Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader told reporters about 9.30pm, according to the Daily Mail.

He said 29 people and two crew members had been on the vessel at the time of the accident, which happened as severe thunderstorms hit the area, bringing winds of over 60mph.

The Duck Boat Company said in a statement, 'We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident. This incident has deeply affected all of us. We will continue to do all we can to assist the families who were involved and the authorities as they continue with the search and rescue. The safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority.'

President Donald Trump also tweeted his condolences as the scale of the tragedy became apparent. He tweeted on Friday morning: 'My deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those involved in the terrible boat accident which just took place in Missouri. Such a tragedy, such a great loss. May God be with you all!'

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said in a tweet that he was very sad to hear about the 'horrible accident.'

'Prayers for all those involved and the first responders who are assisting,' he tweeted.