Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, Oprah Winfrey get behind new Christian animation 'The Star,' about the birth of Jesus

x

The cast of characters in the animated film, "The Star." (Photo: Sony Pictures Animation)

The trailer for the highly anticipated animated film "The Star," which tells the Nativity story from a different perspective, was released and includes endorsements from its all-star cast, including Tyler Perry and Mariah Carey.

The Affirm Films picture tells the story of the first Christmas through the perspective of the animals that traveled with Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem and witnessed Jesus' birth. The film includes voiceovers from A-list celebrities such as Kelly Clarkson, Tracy Morgan and Oprah Winfrey.

"This is such a clever and genius way to tell the real meaning of Christmas. I was honored to be a part of it," Perry, who plays the voice of a camel, said in a Facebook post of the movie's trailer.

International recording artist Mariah Carey, whose holiday song also titled "The Star" is featured in the animated flick, said on social media that she was "very excited to share a tease for the new movie" with her fans.

Executive Producer DeVon Franklin also celebrated the trailer's release on Facebook.

"So excited to share with you all the teaser for my next film! It's animated story of the first Christmas from the animal's point of view #THESTARMOVIE-- it's the first major release of an animated faith based film since The Prince of Egypt (1999)!!" he exclaimed.

"The Star" will hit theaters November 10, just in time for the holiday season and Director Tim Reckart said this version of the film is the "greatest story never told."

"The thing we're doing with this movie that lets us [have creative license is] that it's the story of the nativity, but from the point of view of the animals. That's a story that nobody has told before. We're calling it the greatest story never told," Reckart said in an interview with Faithwire.

Franklin added that "having the animals involved gives you some space to infuse creativity."

The film, according to its synopsis, follows "a small but brave donkey named Bo [who] yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day he finds the courage to break free, and finally goes on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a lovable sheep who has lost her flock and Dave, a dove with lofty aspirations. Along with three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow 'The Star' and become accidental heroes in the greatest story ever told — the first Christmas."

Franklin said the film offers many lessons for viewers and Bo's internal feeling that there's something greater for him to pursue will inspire many. He hopes the film will leave audiences feeling both "hopeful" and "purposeful."

"The Star" will feature Steven Yeun as Bo the donkey, Kelly Clarkson as Leah the horse, Anthony Anderson as Zach the goat, comedian Gabriel Iglesias as Rufus the dog, Kris Kristofferson as the Old Donkey, Gina Rodriguez as Mary (Mother of Jesus), Zachery Levi as Joseph, Oprah Winfrey as Deborah, Tyler Perry as Cyrus and Tracy Morgan as Felix.

"The Star" is directed by Academy Award-nominated writer/director Reckart ("Head Over Heels"); executive-produced by Franklin ("Miracles from Heaven"), and Lisa Henson and Brian Henson (The Jim Henson Company); and the screenplay was written by Carlos Kotkin with digital animation by Cinesite Studios.

For more information about the film, click here.