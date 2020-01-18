Many churchgoers aren't sure about the political views of their pastors

Staff writer
(Photo: Unsplash/chuttersnap)

Voting may matter to Christians but many admit to being a little unsure about what their pastors actually think when it comes to politics. 

They are also not so comfortable with churches endorsing candidates or speaking out on social or political issues, a recent study by the Pew Research Center has found. 

According to the survey of 6,364 American adult churchgoers, nearly half (45%) are not sure whether their church leaders are Democrats or Republicans. 

Over a quarter (27%) said they think the leaders of their church are a mix of both. 

Among those who believe they know the political affiliation of their church leaders, 16% say it is Republican, while 11% say it is Democrat. 

While religion has tended to play a prominent role in American politics, Pew said the findings suggested that "churches and other houses of worship are not strongly political environments, at least according to the people in the pews". 

When politics does surface at church, the vast majority of respondents do not appear to have a problem with it. 

Nearly three quarters (72%) said that there was "about the right amount" of politics in their church's sermons, with only 11% saying there was "too much". 

The research also revealed that many churchgoers (62%) "generally agree" with their pastors' views when they do talk about politics. 

Evangelical Protestants were far more likely (75%) than Americans who only attend religious services a few times a year (62%), black Protestants (65%), mainline Protestants (58%) and Catholics (53%) to agree with their pastor's political views. 

Despite this, the vast majority (76%) of respondents said they did not believe that churches or houses of worship should come out in favour of particular candidates during election time. 

Nearly two thirds (63%) said that places of worship should keep out of political matters (63%), while only 36% supported churches speaking out on current social and political issues.

Most Read

  1. Gospel artist Carman asks for prayers as cancer returns

  2. Trump administration tells schools they can't stop teachers or students praying

  3. Hundreds of hardline Hindus protest giant Jesus statue in India

  4. Three Christian teachers killed in attack on primary school

  5. Our 'liberal' culture is, in reality, cruelly illiberal

  6. Church of England invests in science education for new priests

  7. LGBTQ+ campaigners want Franklin Graham's UK tour cancelled

  8. Christian school denies it expelled student over rainbow cake

  9. Four more abortion clinics close across the West Midlands

More News

  1. netflix

    Netflix's Messiah: what's it all about and is it any good?

  2. chick-fil-a

    Chick-fil-A 'discredited' other organisations in giving shake-up, admits chief exec Dan Cathy

  3. prince-harry-and-meghan-markle

    The circle of royal duty that Harry and Meghan are finding difficult to square

  4. michelle-williams

    Pro-lifers criticise Michelle Williams' 'sad' abortion comments

  5. light-has-broken

    I'm giving you one last chance God

  6. donald-trump

    What could Donald Trump learn from 'Just War' theory?

  7. bible

    The truth is being lost to a touchy feely 'Jesus loves everything' mantra