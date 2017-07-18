World
Muslims in Quebec denied cemetery despite Mosque shooting victims being sent abroad for burial
Alt-right popularity drives black Southern Baptist pastor to leave denomination: 'I've had enough'
New porn laws won't work – but they might help
Muslims worshipping in Jerusalem streets after call for boycott of Temple Mount over metal detectors
Public trust 'undermined' by failure to monitor foreign aid, says Christian Aid
Netanyahu tells Christian evangelicals they are Israel's best friends in the world
The face of Christ? Turin Shroud does contain the blood of a torture victim, research suggests
Man shot dead on son's first birthday in India 'over inter-faith marriage'
Mike Pence says God had a hand in creating State of Israel, pledges to move embassy to Jerusalem
Brexit 'must not happen' says former prime minister and committed Christian Tony Blair

Man shot dead on son's first birthday in India 'over inter-faith marriage'

James Macintyre

People take part in a religion conversion ceremony from Christianity to Hinduism at Hasayan town in the tense northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh August 29, 2014Reuters

A man in India was shot dead on his way home with a cake for his son's first birthday yesterday, allegedly targeted over his inter-faith marriage.

The 32-year-old was killed in the tense Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to The Times of India, Naseem Ahmad had married Pinky Kumari in 2015, after threats over their relationship forced the pair to elope from their village. They moved to Andhra Pradesh, where the couple had a child, but they arrived in Muzaffarnagar because Naseem reportedly wanted to celebrate their son's first birthday at home.

An eyewitness, Mohammad Qadir, described the murder. 'Three men on a bike suddenly blocked the path of Naseem, who was himself riding a motorcycle,' he said. 'They shot him in the chest from close range and escaped as quickly as they had come.'

Based on a complaint filed by Naseem's family, police have lodged a First Information Report, a written document setting criminal inquiries in process, against Pinky's father Rajesh Kumar, her brother Pradeep, and two other unidentified individuals.

Advertisement

However, no arrests had been made last night.

Police sources told The Times of India that the murder had triggered community tensions in the tense region.

Angry villagers blocked traffic and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits, with senior police officers deployed to the scene.

Muzaffarnagar has seen tensions between Hindus and Muslims and has been unstable since riots in the district in 2013. 

More News in World
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY