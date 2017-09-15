MacOS High Sierra release date news: New file system, better apps come out on September 25

An iMac computer with the updated macOS High Sierra. Apple

Apple announced the latest update to the Mac operating system, called macOS 10.13 High Sierra, during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. Beta testers have updated their devices since then and now the features are up for everyone's scrutiny.

High Sierra follows macOS 10.12 Sierra and if the previous leap from Leopard to Snow Leopard is any indication, excited fans can deduce just how much of an update High Sierra is going to be.

Apple has promised exciting features for its macOS update. High Sierra will improve upon Safari, Mac's web browser, by stopping websites' ad-tracking and blocking videos that play automatically.

Safari's emailing capabilities is about to get better, as well. The update will have a more comprehensive Safari Spotlight Search in the Mail application. The app will now allow split view in the compose window. More importantly, the update will make the app use 35 percent less disk space than the previous update.

High Sierra will also give the Photos app a new layout, a better sorting tool and improved syncing across Apple devices. Editing has been improved, too, letting users apply Instagram-like filters to their photos.

Moreover, the file system is getting an overhaul. Apple is getting rid of the hierarchical file system (HFS) and will replace it with the Apple file system, called APFS, even though Apple used HFS for 30 years.

Other back-end changes include the new HEVC video codec, making videos smaller; as well as external graphics processing unit (GPU) and virtual reality (VR) support. The update will make the Mac compatible with SteamVR and the HTC Vive.

The High Sierra update will be free and can be downloaded on any Mac device produced after 2009. However, it will be incompatible with programs like Final Cut and Logic unless they are updated.

Here is the full list of programs that need updating:

Final Cut Pro X 10.3.4 or later Motion 5.3.2 or later Compressor 4.3.2 or later Logic Pro X 10.3.1 or later MainStage 3.3 or later

MacOS High Sierra will be released on Monday, Sept. 25.