'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' news: Court dismisses Kirk Frost, Jasmine Washington paternity case

Promotional banner for VH1's "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta." Facebook/Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

It has been a one month since "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" wrapped up its sixth season, but the baby mama drama between Kirk Frost and Jasmine Washington still continues.

In "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" season 6, Washington claimed that Frost was the biological father of her newborn baby, but he vehemently denied the allegations. Hence, the Superior Court of Fulton County ordered him to submit to a paternity test.

In late July, the D-Lo Entertainment owner finally took a paternity test that would confirm whether he is the biological father of Washington's 9-month-old son, Kannon. The two, however, failed to appear in court on Wednesday, Aug. 16, causing the paternity case to be dropped.

Frost and Washington have yet to comment on the matter, but multiple reports have suggested that Kannon is indeed his child. Also, they have allegedly settled the dispute confidentially.

However, a source told Hollywood Life that Frost and Washington's absence is just a part of their master plan: to be a big part of the reality show's next season. Also, he is reportedly visiting and financially supporting the child.

"It was the only way to make sure they'd both get a big storyline next season," the source said. "He's throwing money at her again too, he's paying all her bills and then some. And he's been secretly visiting Kannon that was part of the deal because Jasmine really wants them to bond."

Frost's wife Rasheeda Buckner whom he shares two sons, Ky and Karter, has remained silent on the issue. But in the past, the rapper and fashion designer said she would allow Kannon to have a normal relationship with her sons if her husband happens to be the biological father.

As of press time, VH1 has yet to renew "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" for another season.