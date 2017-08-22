Local Catholics protest destruction of cross at pilgrim site in Kerala

Pexels

Some 1,500 Catholics gathered at a pilgrim spot in Kerala on Sunday, protesting against the demolition of a cross that had reportedly stood there for around 60 years.

A delegation of the protesters later met with the state's chief minister who assured them that justice would be done and that the re-installation of the cross was being considered.

The concrete cross, which was 24-feet tall, last year replaced a wooden cross erected decades ago by Catholics of the Neyyatinkara diocese, at the same spot in a forest area near the Bonacaud tea estate in Vithura.

It is believed to have been destroyed last Friday night by unknown culprits.

According to UCAN India, 'The forest officials are yet to solve the mystery behind the demolition of the cross'.

The website reported that officials initially restrained the protesters who tried to enter the spot on Sunday to offer prayers, later allowing the group to enter the area in batches.

The vicar general of the diocese, Father Hristudas, reportedly said that the protest will continue until a new cross is installed at the spot.

A delegation from the Neyyatinkara diocese met the chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, who assured them that those who have destroyed the cross will be brought to justice and that the re-installation of the cross will be 'considered favourably', according to UCAN India.

Some local Catholics claimed that the cross was destroyed by forest officials under the threat of disciplinary action, for allowing the construction of concrete structures in the forest land.

The officials have denied the allegation but admitted to having plans to remove the concrete structure from the spot, according to the Times of India.

The forest department and the police are reportedly conducting separate investigations.