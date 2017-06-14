Lib Dem leader Tim Farron resigns: 'It's a choice between party leadership and Christ'

x

Tim Farron took over as Liberal Democrat leader in July 2015 after a disastrous election campaign under Nick Clegg Reuters

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has resigned his position because he is 'torn between living as a faithful Christian and serving as a political leader'.

The resignation follows close behind that of Lib Dem Shadow Home Secretary, Lord Paddick who tweeted he had stepped down 'over concerns about the leader's views on various issues that were highlighted during GE17'.

Farron was repeatedly quizzed by interviewers about his views on homosexuality and at times appeared to struggle with the questioning before eventually saying he did not think gay sex was a sin.

I've resigned as @LibDems Shadow Home Secretary over concerns about the leader's views on various issues that were highlighted during GE17. — Brian Paddick (@brianpaddick) June 14, 2017

In his resignation statement he says: 'From the very first day of my leadership, I have faced questions about my Christian faith. I've tried to answer with grace and patience. Sometimes my answers could have been wiser.

'At the start of this election, I found myself under scrutiny again - asked about matters to do with my faith. I felt guilty that this focus was distracting attention from our campaign, obscuring our message.

'Journalists have every right to ask what they see fit. The consequences of the focus on my faith is that I have found myself torn between living as a faithful Christian and serving as a political leader.'

Farron stresses he does not believe Christians should 'impose the tenets of faith on society', saying that view was 'not liberal and it is counterproductive when it comes to advancing the gospel'.

He says he is a 'liberal to his fingertips' and that 'liberalism means that I am passionate about defending the rights and liberties of people who believe different things to me'.

However, he says: ' Even so, I seem to be the subject of suspicion because of what I believe and who my faith is in.

'In which case we are kidding ourselves if we think we yet live in a tolerant, liberal society. That's why I have chosen to step down as leader of the Liberal Democrats.'

He concludes: I want to say one more thing: I joined our party when I was 16, it is in my blood, I love our history, our people, I thoroughly love my party.

'Imagine how proud I am to lead this party. And then imagine what would lead me to voluntarily relinquish that honour.

'In the words of Isaac Watts it would have to be something "so amazing, so divine, (it) demands my heart, my life, my all".'

He intends to serve until the parliamentary recess begins next month. Among possible replacements are Vince Cable and Jo Swinson, both former ministers who have reclaimed their former seats.