Legal action launched against UK government over DIY abortions

Christian Concern has launched legal action against the UK government over its decision to relax abortion laws at the start of the pandemic without parliamentary scrutiny.

The then health secretary Matt Hancock changed abortion regulations so that women up to the 10th week of their pregnancy could have 'DIY' abortions at home using a telemedicine service.

Since then, over 200,000 women have used the service, in which abortion pills are sent in the post after a phone or e-consultation with a doctor.

Despite repeated scrutiny over safety concerns, the government is considering making the change to the regulations permanent and is in the process of reviewing responses to a public consultation.

Christian Concern said the measures "exceeded government powers" and "undermined the legislative purpose of the Abortion Act 1967".

It is now taking the government to the European Court of Human Rights.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of Christian Concern, said: "The evidence is clear that DIY abortions are not safe and many woman have had deeply traumatic and life-changing experiences. The process has clearly been abused and used unlawfully.

"We warned from the beginning that allowing DIY abortions on a 'temporary basis' would quickly be turned into a permanent measure. Now the government has made this intention clear.

"Abortion pills through the post is a system that needs to be stopped immediately and a thorough investigation needs to occur around the legality and practices of the two major abortion providers in the UK."