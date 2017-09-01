Society
Vanuatu farmer trained by Christian charity among world's top 50 cocoa makers
Pope Francis opens up about his mental health: 'I felt the need to consult a psychoanalyst'
'Urgent' plea to world leaders unites Catholic, Orthodox and Anglican Christians around world
The roots of Alcoholics Anonymous are in Christian tradition – so why is it not a Christian ...
Christ's deep mercy in action today on the high seas of the world
Lawyers file Supreme Court brief for Colorado Christian who refused to bake same-sex wedding cake
Why I call myself a gay celibate Christian – and say 'no' to Nashville
How this young Palestinian is working with a Christian charity to lead non-violent resistance by ...
Vatican advisor rebukes Nashville Statement evangelicals in series of tweets
Evangelical about the environment: 3 reasons Christians should prioritise creation care

Lawyers file Supreme Court brief for Colorado Christian who refused to bake same-sex wedding cake

Joseph Hartropp

Lawyers representing a Colorado cake artist who refused to bake a cake celebrating a same-sex wedding filed an opening brief with the US Supreme Court yesterday, defending the baker's right not to create artistic expression that violates his conscience.

Colorado Christian Jack Phillips has been at the heart of controversy since refusing to bake a same-sex wedding cake in 2012.ADF International

The brief by human rights advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) makes the case for Jack Phillips and his company, Masterpiece Cakeshop, whose high-profile baking controversy began in 2012. When Phillips refused to make a cake celebrating a same-sex marriage, the offended party filed a complaint with the Colorado Civil Rights Commission.

The government commission in 2014 ruled that Phillips must make same-se wedding cakes if requested, shouldn't operate business according to his faith and said his staff should be 're-educated' accordingly, ADF said.

The US Supreme Court agreed to weigh in on the case in June.

'Nobody should be forced to choose between their profession and their faith,' said Kristen Waggoner, senior counsel for ADF. 'Phillips gladly serves anyone who walks into his store, but, as is customary practice for many artists, he declines opportunities to design for a variety of events and messages that conflict with his deeply held beliefs.

'In this case, Jack told the couple suing him he'd sell them anything in the store but just couldn't design a custom cake celebrating their wedding because of his Christian faith.'

She added: 'Individuals can support same-sex marriage and Jack. Tolerance is a two-way street, and people should have the freedom to disagree on critical matters of conscience. The same government that can force Jack to violate his faith and conscience can force any one of us to do the same.'

Robert Clarke, ADF International's director of European advocacy said: 'Free society requires free speech – a fact recognized by every major human rights treaty. Until now, the US has had some of the strongest protections for free speech in the world. Any dilution of that foundational principle will mark a shift towards the sort of speech regulations more associated with totalitarian regimes.

'Artists need to be able to express themselves freely or everyone's freedom is at risk.'

More News in Society
  • the-defenders

    What the Church can learn from Marvel's The Defenders

    This month saw the release of the hotly anticipated Marvel's The Defenders, the Netflix superhero team-up event that's been years in the making. The final product is something of a disappointment, though in certain moments it shines. With calling, conflict and unity at its heart, this comic-book crossover may even have a lot to teach the contemporary church.

  • all-saints

    Horrified daughter discovers human remains poking out of mother's grave

    A horrified daughter has spoken of her trauma after finding human remains poking out of her parents shared grave in a churchyard in Nottinghamshire.

RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY