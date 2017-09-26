Labour's 'shame': Party eight times worst than others for antisemitism

Labour has 'shamed' itself after extensive research revealed antisemitism was eight times worse than in any other party.

Analysis of more than four million social media posts tracking anti-Jewish rhetoric from two thousand political candidates and office holders showed 80 per cent were from progressive left-wing parties including the Greens, the SNP and the Liberal Democrats.

Jeremy Corbyn, who faces accusations of being soft on antisemitism, backs the rule change being voted on today. Reuters

The research followed the international definition of antisemitism adopted by the British government and the College of Policing and used a supercomputer to scan the posts.

It showed Labour made up 61 per cent of total incidents - eight times more than any other party.

It comes after the Labour party conference hosted a fringe event called 'Free Speech for Israel' where speakers called for the Jewish Labour Movement and other Labour-affiliated Jewish groups to be 'kicked out' the party.

Jeremy Newmark, chair of the Jewish Labour Movement, described the meeting as a 'thinly veiled call to purge Jews from the Labour Party'.

In a statement he said: 'The group whose meeting provided an arena for this hate speech was allowed to advertise it official Party literature. That is far from the zero tolerance on antisemitism that the leadership have promised.'

The findings were published ahead of a vote by Labour delegates on changing the party's constitution to tackle antisemitism on Tuesday.

The Campaign against Antisemitism, which published the research, said Labour had 'compounded' its problems by failing to address antisemitism and by shrouding all disciplinary matters in secrecy following Baroness Chakrabarti's report.

'At a time when it would seem unthinkable for an elected official of a political party to publicly make a racist statement against other minority communities, it seems acceptable in many parties to make such statements about Jews,' said Joe Glasman, head of political and government investigations at Campaign Against Antisemitism.

'Our most striking finding is not just that the supposedly "anti-racist" Labour Party stands shamelessly above other parties in the number of incidents, but that it has failed to take meaningful action against brazen offenders. We often hear in Labour's defence that cases of antisemitism are isolated, but this research shows the degree to which the rot has become widespread amongst senior figures.

'Any political party wishing to be taken seriously as an anti-racist party must treat antisemitism with zero tolerance and expel offenders publicly and transparently. Actions, as ever, will speak louder than words, and we will judge all political parties by how they now address the cases our research has highlighted.'