Labour politician found dead after suspension amid alleged harassment probe

James Macintyre Managing Editor

Carl SargeantWelsh Assembly

A former Welsh government minister, Carl Sargeant, who was suspended last week after allegations were made over his conduct with women, has been found dead, police said today.

Sargeant, 49, a member of the opposition Welsh Labour Party and a campaigner against domestic violence, told local media earlier this week that he wanted an urgent investigation into the allegations 'in order to allow me to clear my name'.

In a statement, police said: 'At approximately 11.30 am today North Wales Police were called to a report that the body of a man had been found at an address in Connah's Quay.

'The man has been formally identified as...Carl Sargeant. North Wales Police are not treating his death as suspicious.'

Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones said in a statement: 'Carl was a friend as well as a colleague and I am shocked and deeply saddened by his death.'

No further details were immediately available on the nature of Sargeant's death.

He was elected to the devolved Welsh Assembly in 2003 to represent Alyn and Deeside in northeast Wales and served as environment minister and Labour's chief whip.

The national Westminster parliament has been rocked in recent weeks by allegations of sexual harassment against MPs in several parties.

Additional reporting by Reuters. 

