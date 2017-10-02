Justin Bieber takes model Paola Paulin to church on date night

Justin Bieber performs a medley of songs at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Justin Bieber took model and actress Paola Paulin to church on Sept. 27. While the singer may not be committing himself to a long-term relationship yet, the date poses the question: Is it a sign that the two may be going steady soon?

A source told US Weekly, "[Bieber and Paulin] met earlier in the day and he insisted she go to church with him. After church, there was paparazzi outside so they snuck away from them and had an intimate, private date."

The two have hung out before but are not exclusively dating, according to a different anonymous source.

"He enjoys her company and hanging out with her, but he has not called her his girlfriend. He is still focusing on his health right now," the source said.

Paulin is a model turned actress after recently joining the cast of "Ballers."

The "Sorry" singer has been taking some time off the limelight ever since he canceled his "Purpose" tour in July.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that he changed his mind about doing the tour at the last minute and went to his place of worship for guidance, the Hillsong Church in New York City.

The Biebs took to Instagram to explain his decision, sharing that he let his insecurities get the best of him and allowed his broken relationships to dictate how he acted towards others.

"I'm VERY aware I'm never gonna be perfect, and I'm gonna keep making mistakes," Bieber wrote. "But what I'm not going to do is let my past dictate my future."

Other sources close to Bieber previously said that the singer has been getting better ever since going to church, especially since he has found a church family that has his best interests at heart.