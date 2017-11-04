Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez brought back together by Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz, according to insider

Singer Selena Gomez (R) and her former boyfriend, singer Justin Bieber, pose on arrival at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

On-again and off-again couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are rumored to be back together, and apparently they have Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz to thank for their sweet union.

The two have been spotted enjoying several low-key dates for the past week after Gomez broke up with her boyfriend of 10 months, The Weeknd. Sources claimed the two were just hanging out as friends, but there is no denying their chemistry.

And someone who claims to be in the know said they are more than friends.

"Selena and Justin are back together," an insider told Us Magazine. "Selena and The Weeknd just fizzled and ended amicably — it wasn't dramatic and it wasn't about Justin. But Selena always had feelings for Justin. Her friends want her to be cautious because she has been in such a good place post-surgery."

The two were first spotted at her house in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles in late October, just days before news broke that Gomez broke up with The Weeknd due to the conflict in their schedules. Sources said Bieber was keen to win back his ex girlfriend, so "he has been texting her nonstop and hangs out with her whenever he can."

Jelena fans probably have to thank the couple's favorite pastor, Lentz, for sparking their reunion. A source told The Sun Online that it was Lentz who encouraged them to talk again and get back together.

"He [Bieber] has been going to church every week and spends all his time with his pastor Carl Lentz - Carl has been encouraging 'reconciliation' between the two - to heal their friendship at least - and Justin basically has been asking her for her forgiveness this whole time," the source said. "He's really cleaned up his life majorly, they consider each other their one true love."

The two started dating in 2011, and have broken up and gotten back together several times after that. They finally called it quits for good in 2014, and they stopped communicating with one another until recently when Gomez had a life-saving kidney transplant.

"Justin only found out through the press and he was hurt that she hadn't told him directly. He sent her flowers during her recovery," the source shared.