Josh McDowell apologises for race comments

Jennifer Lee

Josh McDowell

Josh McDowell has apologized after sparking a backlash with his comments on race and ethnic minorities in the US. 

The Christian writer and apologist addressed the topic during a talk hosted by the American Association of Christian Counselors on Saturday. 

He suggested differing attitudes towards education were a factor in economic disparity.

"I do not believe Blacks, African Americans, and many other minorities have equal opportunity. Why? Most of them grew up in families where there is not a big emphasis on education, security — you can do anything you want. You can change the world. If you work hard, you will make it. So many African Americans don't have those privileges like I was brought up with," McDowell said. 

During his talk, McDowell also criticized critical race theory (CRT) which he claimed "negates all the biblical teaching" on racism because it blames systems instead of individual sin. 

"There's no comparison to what is known today as social justice with what the Bible speaks as justice," he said. "With CRT they speak structurally. The Bible speaks individually. Make sure you get that. That's a big difference."

Critics called his comments "horrible."

In a statement on Sunday, he apologized and said that they were a "generalized statement that does not reflect reality."

"I apologize and reiterate my Christian love for all races, nationalities and people groups," he said.

"My desire is that we as Christians would deal with both racism and inequality as the sins that they are in order to restore the unity that God desires for all."

Josh McDowell has apologized after sparking a backlash with his comments on race and ethnic minorities in the US. 

Most Read

  1. brian-and-bobbie-houston

    Hillsong founder Brian Houston steps down from church board ahead of court case

  2. hillsong

    Hillsong Church responds to documentary on rape and assault allegations

  3. neymar

    Christian footballer Neymar told to avoid 'religious or political propaganda'

  4. bible

    Nearly two thirds of Brits see RE as an important subject

  5. restrooms

    If politicians can't stand up for Rosie Duffield, surely the Church should

  6. justin-welby

    Archbishop defends MP threatened over trans views

  7. the-legacy

    There is much to appreciate in Melanie Phillips' first novel, The Legacy

More News

  1. man

    1 in 5 UK adults would consider a career in porn - study

  2. bible

    Nearly two thirds of Brits see RE as an important subject

  3. doctor

    If assisted suicide is legalised, will conscience be protected?

  4. baby

    In the abortion wars, the real victims are always overlooked

  5. bishop-of-london

    Churches have a responsibility to welcome Afghan refugees - Bishop of London

  6. mums

    Covid put many women off having children - study