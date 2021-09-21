Josh McDowell apologises for race comments

Josh McDowell has apologized after sparking a backlash with his comments on race and ethnic minorities in the US.

The Christian writer and apologist addressed the topic during a talk hosted by the American Association of Christian Counselors on Saturday.

He suggested differing attitudes towards education were a factor in economic disparity.

"I do not believe Blacks, African Americans, and many other minorities have equal opportunity. Why? Most of them grew up in families where there is not a big emphasis on education, security — you can do anything you want. You can change the world. If you work hard, you will make it. So many African Americans don't have those privileges like I was brought up with," McDowell said.

During his talk, McDowell also criticized critical race theory (CRT) which he claimed "negates all the biblical teaching" on racism because it blames systems instead of individual sin.

"There's no comparison to what is known today as social justice with what the Bible speaks as justice," he said. "With CRT they speak structurally. The Bible speaks individually. Make sure you get that. That's a big difference."

Critics called his comments "horrible."

In a statement on Sunday, he apologized and said that they were a "generalized statement that does not reflect reality."

"I apologize and reiterate my Christian love for all races, nationalities and people groups," he said.

"My desire is that we as Christians would deal with both racism and inequality as the sins that they are in order to restore the unity that God desires for all."

