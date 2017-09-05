Josh and Anna Duggar leave children with family as they wait for fifth baby's arrival

Josh Duggar and his wife Anna are expecting their fifth child. REUTERS/Brian Frank

Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna, are expecting their fifth baby this month and they have made preparations to leave their other four children in the care of Josh's parents while the couple wait for the big day.

After announcing their pregnancy last March, many fans expected their little bundle of joy to arrive in August, but it appears that the pregnancy is taking a little more time than expected. Josh's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, will be taking care of his four children while they focus on the new baby's impending arrival.

Once their new baby comes, it is also expected that Jana, the oldest Duggar daughter, will be helping the couple with some of their growing domestic tasks. Jana, being single despite her younger siblings marrying off and having children of their own, is the number one go-to person when someone in the family needs help with babysitting.

Jana and Anna have remained close despite the scandals that surrounded Josh a couple of years back. Josh was revealed to have been a child molester who has committed crimes against underage girls, including two of his younger sisters.

The 29-year old Duggar son was also exposed as a registered user of Ashley Madison, a service that encourages and connects people who are looking to have extramarital affairs.

The controversies surrounding the eldest Duggar sibling forced network TLC to cancel the family's reality show "19 Kids and Counting."

The spin-off series "Counting On" is now chronicling the adult lives of some of the Duggar daughters. The show has featured Anna and her four children in several episodes. However, Josh has not been allowed on the show.

The long-suffering Anna stood by her husband throughout everything, and the couple has since put the past scandals behind them to focus on raising their beautiful children.