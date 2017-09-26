Jordin Sparks displayed Bible verses on her hand as she sang national anthem at NFL game

Jordin Sparks (Instagram/Jordin Sparks)

NFL players across the country are protesting statements made by President Donald Trump but Christian singer Jordin Sparks had her own message when she sang the national anthem on Monday night.

Numerous teams have been kneeling or locking arms before games after Trump sparked anger by saying protesting players are disrespecting the United States flag and should even be fired.

Sparks may have been singing the anthem, but she had plenty else to say with 'Prov 31:8-9' written on her left hand as she sang before the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.

The verses from Proverbs command the people of God to speak up for those who cannot speak up for themselves, such as the destitute, the poor and the needy.

Her boyfriend Dana Isaiah was clearly proud as he shared an image to his Instagram account later that night expressing his admiration.

He captioned the image: 'Way to use your platform babe! 'Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.'

Just before Sparks sang the anthem, the owner of the Cowboys, Jerry Jones, joined the players in taking a knee. They then stood as the anthem was sung.

Just some of the NFL teams to have protested Trump's criticism are the Seattle Seahawks, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Oakland Raiders.

Despite the fury, Trump hasn't shown any sign of backing down over his comments. He tweeted on Tuesday morning, 'The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can't kneel during our National Anthem!'