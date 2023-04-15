Joe Biden in emotional encounter with priest who performed late son's last rites

Joe Biden has said it was "incredible" to meet the priest who performed the last rites for his late son, Beau, during his visit to Ireland this week.

Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015. His last rites were performed by Fr Frank O'Grady who now works at the Knock Shrine in Co Mayo, which was visited by the US president on Friday.

The president was moved to tears as he stood at a plaque dedicated to the memory of Beau Biden outside a nearby hospice.

Addressing the crowds in the town of Ballina, where Mr Biden has ancestral ties, he said the unscheduled meeting with Fr O'Grady was "incredible".

"It was like a sign," he said.

Fr O'Grady told Irish broadcaster RTE that they had spoken about death and faith during their brief encounter.

"Death is something that people don't forget. We talked a little bit about grief. I think he's handling it okay," he said.

"He said his faith sustained him at that difficult time and still does, He said he has challenges coming up."

Fr O'Grady added, "He's a strong man, a strong personality and for a man his age, great energy."

Mr Biden spent four days visiting the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland this week.

Thousands turned out for his final stop in Ballina where he addressed the crowds in front of St Muredach's Cathedral, which his great-great-great grandfather helped to build in 1828 before the family migrated to the US 23 years later.