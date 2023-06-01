Jill Dillard says she didn't make any money from '19 Kids and Counting'

For years, they were familiar faces on one of TLC's biggest reality shows, "19 Kids and Counting", but Jill and Derick Dillard say they never received a penny for all their appearances.

Jill, now 32, was on the popular show about the large Duggar family for over seven years, with husband Derick joining the series after they started courting. The pair eventually married in 2014.

The show was cancelled in 2015 after revelations that older brother, Josh Duggar, had molested Jill and several of her sisters when they were children. He admitted to cheating on his wife, Anna, in the same year.

The Dillards then appeared in the spin-off show, "Counting On", before leaving in 2017.

Now the couple have appeared together in a new documentary, "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets", a four-part series premiering on Amazon Prime on Friday.

Jill claims in the documentary that she did not receive any money for her appearances in "19 Kids and Counting" and that all of the payments went straight to her father, Jim Bob Duggar.

She also alleges that she was duped into signing a contract forcing her to film for another five years because she was never shown the full contract and only the signature page.

Asked by the documentary makers if they ever received money for their time on the show, Jill stated: "No. I never received any payout.

"No check, no cash, no nothing. For seven-and-a-half years of my adult life, I was never paid. We were taken advantage of."

They say they were eventually offered a lump sum but they turned it down because they would have had to sign another contract "which would last like forever" as part of the deal to receive the money, Jill said.

"We were automatically like, we're done," she said.