Jägermeister logo is not offensive to Christians, court rules

The Jägermeister logo, which features a cross, is unlikely to cause offence to Christians because its religious character has diminished due to its prevalence, a court in Switzerland has ruled.

The logo of the German alcoholic beverage features a stag with a cross between its antlers. It is inspired by the conversion story of Saint Hubertus, who became a committed Christian in the eighth century after having a vision of a crucifix between the antlers of a deer while out hunting.

The Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property had been seeking restrictions on the use of the logo on entertainment services or cosmetic products sold in the country because of concerns that it would be offensive to religious consumers.

It wanted the logo to be limited to bottles of alcohol and items of clothing only, SwissInfo.ch reports.

The court disagreed that consumers would find the logo religiously offensive because of its "intensive" use by Jägermeister.

The federal judges concluded that the widespread use of the logo had "weakened its religious character over time", meaning that offence was unlikely.

The ruling opens the door for the brand to use the logo on all of its products and services in Switzerland.