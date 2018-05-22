Janet Jackson tells fans to turn to God in ICON acceptance speech at the Billboard Music Awards

Janet Jackson is this year's recipient of the ICON honor from the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and during her acceptance speech, the prolific singer, whose career spans over four decades, told her fans to turn to God.

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian Janet Jackson performed at the Billboard Music Awards nine years after her last TV appearance.

The singer made reference to the Time's Up and #MeToo movements in her acceptance speech as she expressed support for the women and victims of discrimination.

"This is also a moment when our public discourse is loud and harsh. My prayer is that weary of such noise, we turn back to the source of all calmness," the award-winning artist said. "That source is God. Everything we lack, God has in abundance: compassion, sensitivity, patience and a boundless love."

Jackson, whose last televised appearance was nine years ago, received a standing ovation from the audience. Before her speech, the singer also performed some of her hits like "If," "Nasty" and "Throb" at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The "Rhythm Nation" hitmaker now joins other artist like Celine Dion, Cher, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder and Neil Diamond as recipients of the ICON. Jackson is the first African-American artist to receive the prestigious honor.

In 2015, reports speculated that Jackson converted to Islam because of her marriage to Wissam Al Mana, a millionaire businessman from Qatar. The couple's union did not last, however, despite the birth of their son, Eissa.

In Billboard's May 2018 issue, Jackson affirmed her faith in God, especially after going through another painful life experience at 52 years old. She declared, "God is the greatest healer of all and the most potent force in the universe."

The single mother also said that she draws strength and peace from her young son. The pop superstar shared that she learned how "love is limitless" through Eissa.