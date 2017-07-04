ISIS poster girl Sally Jones is 'desperate' to return to Britain

x

Aisha tells Sky correspondent Sam Kiley that Sally Jones is desperate to return to the UK Sky News

Sally Jones, the British-born recruiter for Islamic State who boasted of her desire to behead Christians with a blunt knife, is desperate to return home to Britain.

The convert from Kent became known as the 'white widow' after Junaid Hussain, the Islamic State jihadist she married, was killed in a drone attack.

She took her young son, JoJo, with her to join Islamic State in Syria. The boy, now 12, is thought to be the boy now named Abu Abdullah Al-Britani, who was filmed executing victims of ISIS in one of their horrific propaganda videos.

The news that the former punk rocker who played guitar in a band called Krunch has been left weeping by Islamic State's refusal to let her return is reported today by Sky News who interviewed another ISIS 'military wife', Aisha.

A Twitter profile picture used by Umm Hussain Al-Britiani, the alias for Sally Jones

Aisha, who herself managed to escape along with other women from Germany and Indonesia who had been seduced by the dream of a perfect caliphate to become jihadi brides, told Sky: 'She was crying and wants to get back to Britain but ISIS is preventing her because she is now a military wife. She told me she wishes to go to her country.

'She lost her husband in a battle last year. She has one boy.'

Jones has been officially sanctioned by the United Nations as an agent operating for a terrorists.

When her husband was killed she tweeted that she would 'never love anyone but him'.

Aisha also told Sky that few immigrants to the 'caliphate' wanted to join the war.

Her chances of achieving that are remote.

As Sky reports, Brett McGurk, the leading US diplomat in the fight against the so-called caliphate, recently stated that the 3,000 to 3,500 foreign fighters currently in Raqqa will die there.