Is Justin Bieber quitting world tour to start his own church?

x

New reports suggest that Justin Bieber cancelled his third worldwide tour Purpose in order to refocus on faith and start his own church.

'God loves you. And he's here for you.' declared Justin Bieber at #OneLoveManchester. Twitter

A 'world exclusive' from Australia's Today Extra reported that 'I am led to believe that the real reason he's come off the road is because he wants to reconnect with his faith and maybe even planning to start his own Church,' according to The New Zealand Herald.

They added: 'Whether he's looking at teaming up with [Hillsong] ... or starting his own church, we're not quite sure ... That's the word from an inside source.'

Bieber is well established with the Hillsong megachurch movement; popular Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz joined Bieber on his Purpose tour, while Bieber has spoken at Hillsong conferences about his Christian faith and quotes their worship lyrics on social media.

The cancellation of Bieber's tour was announced yesterday. The official statement read: 'Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months.

Advertisement

'He is grateful and honoured to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates.'

Bieber has made more evangelical declarations of his faith in recent months. At Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert in June, reflecting on the tragedy that had provoked the tribute event, he told the crowd: 'I'm not going to let go of hope. I'm not going to let go of love.

'I'm not going to let go of God. Put your hand up if you're not going to let go. God is good in the midst of the darkness. God is good in the midst of the evil. God is in the midst, no matter what's happening in the world, God is in the midst and he loves you and he's here for you.'