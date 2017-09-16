iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus features, price, and release date

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Apple official website

During the Apple event held at the Steve Jobs Theater on Sept. 12, a handful of new gadgets were announced by CEO Tim Cook. Although the iPhone X (pronounced ten) got the most attention during the event, two other iPhone models were released as well, the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus.

Apple executive Phil Schiller introduced the iPhone 8 models during the event. According to him, the iPhone 8 "improves on everything we love about the iPhone".

Regarded as the upgraded versions of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, which was released last year, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are similar to their predecessors' design and appearance. This year's models come in new features and specifications as well.

Unlike the iPhone X, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus do not come in a bezel-less display. The smaller version comes with a 4.7 inch screen, while the 8 plus comes in 5.5 inches. Both models have an HD retina display and are powered by All Bionic, dubbed as the "the most powerful and smartest chip ever in a smartphone," according to Apple.

For camera capabilities, the new iPhones feature a 12 megapixel (MP) lens in the back, although the 8 Plus, similar to iPhone X, comes in a dual-lens rear camera. The phones are melded in the "most durable glass ever in a smartphone."

Both models are now capable of wireless charging. Meaning users no longer have to plug in a cable to charge their phones, they just have to place the device on a power pad to get it going. It is the first time Apple has introduced such technology to the iPhone, and most likely, future models of the device will follow suit. The phones also come with Apple's new operating system, the iOS 11, which is full of impressive new features.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are now available for pre-order, starting at $699 for the 64 gigabyte (GB) version of the iPhone 8, and $799 for the iPhone 8 Plus. For the color scheme, the all new iPhone models will be available in space, silver, and blush gold.

The official release date of Apple's new flagship devices will be on Sept. 22 for the U.S., U.K., and Australian markets, while the rest of the world may wait until Sept. 29.