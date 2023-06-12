Hundreds of Christians bless land for giant prayer monument

Christians from all denominations have gathered on the outskirts of Birmingham to bless the land where a giant prayer monument is to be built.

Construction of the Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer is to begin soon, with completion expected in 2026.

The monument is being built at Coleshill, outside Birmingham, and will stand at 169 feet tall once completed, making it what is believed to be the world's largest Christian landmark.

Addressing the 'blessing of the land' ceremony, Bishop Mike Royal, General Secretary of Churches Together, said, "The Eternal Wall is a monument of prayer for the whole nation.

"Today, we witnessed the gathering of a broad spectrum of senior leaders and people from a wide variety of different church denominations, all coming together in prayer to bless the ground so that work can begin on this landmark.

"Today was a true moment where the church stood together in unity."

The monument will take the shape of an infinity loop and will host a million answered prayers from people around the world.

North Warwickshire Borough Council granted planning permission for the monument in 2020 and construction of the access road started earlier this year.

Some 300 people attended the blessing of the land last weekend.

Founder and visionary behind the Eternal Wall, Richard Gamble, said, "The blessing of the land marks a significant step closer to reality of this global project and will ensure that the prestigious landmark is built on a sacred foundation of prayer and gratitude.

"This iconic monument dedicated to the power of prayer, will showcase an infinite global database of stories answered by Jesus, making hope visible for generations to come."