Huawei news: Mate 10 Lite to feature four cameras

The logo for China-based networking and telecommunications company Huawei is pictured at the ITU Telecom World in Geneva. Reuters/Denis Balibouse

Chinese mobile phone manufacturer Huawei is getting set to unveil a lineup of three new phones on Oct. 16. The company will be revealing the Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, and Mate 10 Lite. New information about the Mate 10 Lite have surfaced, revealing that the upcoming phone will have four cameras.

The Mate 10 Lite will have a dual camera setup on both the front and the back of the phone. The rear will include a 16-megapixel sensor with a 2-megapixel second sensor to assist in giving photos great effects.

The front of the phone, on the other hand, will feature a 13-megapixel camera and will also include 2-megapixel buddy. This is great for people who like taking selfies, as they will be able to apply new effects, like a blurred background, to their pictures.

The phone will also feature a large 5.9-inch full high-definition (HD) display with an 18:9 display ratio. Like many other flagship smartphones released this year, the bezels have been minimized, giving the Mate 10 Lite a screen to body ratio of 83 percent.

The phone will be powered by a 2.36 Ghz Kirin 659 processor and 4 GB of RAM. Its battery has a decent 3340 mAh capacity.

Since the Mate 10 Lite is most likely the cheapest of the three upcoming phones that Huawei will be unveiling soon, it is possible that the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro will also have both front and back dual camera setup, but with better quality sensors that offer larger resolution.

It will be interesting to know how this kind of design will fare against other mobile phone giants like Samsung's Galaxy series, the iPhone, and the upcoming Google Pixel 2. With more and more manufacturer reaching the limits of the bezel-less display design, increasing the number of cameras might just be the next trend among smartphones.