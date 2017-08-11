How to love yourself - according to the Bible

We can roll our eyes at self-help phrases like 'love yourself' but too many Christians are able to love their neighbors and forgive all their sins, yet not feel able to apply the same mercy and grace to themselves. Here are four things you need to do if that sounds like you.

1. KNOW HOW MUCH GOD LOVES YOU

Truth is, we can't love ourselves but we CAN love ourselves in Christ, rejoicing at all He has done for us on the cross and the fact HE now lives in us. God loved you so much, He clothed you in Christ and looks upon you as His saved, redeemed child made clean, made new, and made whole. Focus not on yourself but on Christ IN you.

2. KNOW WHAT GOD'S WORD SAYS ABOUT YOU

Cram out the negative thoughts with God's inspiring and positive Word about you. Start the day with a devotional and note down lists of Bible verses that reinforce God's love for you. Go down your lists every time you feel that negative thought creeping in and speak them over yourself.

3. MEMORIZE WHAT GOD'S WORD SAYS ABOUT YOU

It's not enough to read God's Word; we've got to have it in our hearts, minds and importantly, our mouths. We need to be able to speak back the truth to the Devil's lies and the Word is our sword when our thoughts are being assailed. So get your Bible verse lists out and memorize one a day. It's amazing how much of a difference knowing even one verse by heart can change you.

4. LOVE OTHERS

So much negativity about ourselves disappears when we focus on the needs of others above our own needs. Ask God to show you who needs your help or your love today and be INTENTIONAL about serving Him wherever needed. If we're making God and others feel happy, we'll naturally feel good about ourselves.