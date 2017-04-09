House burns down after being hit by lightning - but Bible found in the ashes without a single mark

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A family's Bible miraculously survived a fire that engulfed a home in Clayton County, Georgia after a lightning strike.

Alvin Smith's Bible that survived the fire triggered by a lightning strike on his house in Clayton County, Georgia.

Alvin Smith told WSB-TV that he was shocked to discover that, despite extensive damage to his home caused by the fire, his family Bible was left completely unscathed.

Smith said he was at work when his neighbor called to tell him that his house was on fire after it got hit by bolts of lightning.

Firefighters immediately rushed to the scene and were able to stop the fire from completely destroying the house.

Smith was appalled to see what was left of his house upon rushing home. "I just couldn't believe it. You know?" Smith told WSB-TV. "You leave home, go to work, you get a call, you come back and your whole life has changed."

However, he found great consolation upon finding out that his family Bible survived the fire with not a mark on it.

Smith was also relieved to realize that the lightning struck his house when he was already out. Otherwise, he would have been struck by the lightning since it directly hit the room in the house where he has an office and where the Bible was placed.

There have been many other miraculous instances when the Bible remained undamaged after the occurrence of disastrous events.

Late last month, the Irish worship band known as We Are Messengers survived a fiery bus crash in South Atlanta, also in Georgia, CBN News reported.

The band, whose song is featured in the movie "The Shack," also found that the Bible of one of the band members was only partially damaged in the fire, which engulfed their tour bus when it struck an unmoving car on the highway.

The members of We Are Messengers escaped before their bus was completely destroyed by the fire. Unfortunately, the driver of the other vehicle died, police said.

"I'm heartbroken," said vocalist Darren Mulligan in a Facebook video after the accident. He asked for prayers for the family of the man who died in the crash.

"We should have all been dead. But the Lord is good. God's still good, even in the tragedy that we've all been a part of, God is still good," Mulligan said.

In January, a Bible on the pulpit of a campus church in Mississippi was also left untouched after a tornado battered the southern part of the state, uprooting trees and tearing through buildings at William Carey University, CNN reported.

After the calamity, university staffers were stunned to see an open Bible on the pulpit of the campus church undamaged amid the debris.

The open page from Psalm 46, the staffers said, read: "God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble."

This article was originally published on The Christian Post.