'Horizon: Zero Dawn' news: Update fixes glaring game issues

A Thunderhawk in "Horizon: Zero Dawn," a game featuring cybernetic giant beasts. Guerilla Games official website

Hunting cybernetic dinosaurs and behemoths has been made smoother and more enjoyable, as developer Guerilla Games release the 1.33 and 1.34 updates for "Horizon: Zero Dawn" on PlayStation 4 (PS4).

A host of progression issues in the game has reportedly been addressed by Guerilla Games and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment. Update 1.33 focused on patching a number of technical issues that have occurred in the New Game+ and Ultra Hard difficulty of "Horizon: Zero Dawn."

The 309-megabytes (MB) patch will now allow players to make a manual save from a previous game whenever they are starting out a new game. This preserves the players' progress in their previous game. In addition to this, an important fix for "The Womb of the Mountain" section of the game has implemented, dealing with the issue of players being able to kill the Corruptor outside of the gate, which ends up blocking progression since the player will not be able to interact with it.

Update 1.33, however, did not come as smoothly as expected, as it also introduced another problem. This came in the form of a crash which would occur for a number of players trying to load a save with an open treasure box in their inventory. This was why the developers quickly released a "hotfix" patch 1.34 for the new problems introduced in 1.33.

Patch 1.34 will then allow players to load their save, even if they have an opened treasure box in their inventory.

Other fixes include item balancing changes where Tearblast Arrows incorrectly deal extra Tear damage when playing on the Ultra Hard difficulty, as well as players exploiting a reroll for the Special Modification Boxes by saving and reloading.

"Horizon: Zero Dawn," was well received and scored at least a 9 out of 10 in both major gaming websites IGN and GameSpot. The game has an upcoming expansion called "The Frozen Wilds," which is set for release on Nov. 7.