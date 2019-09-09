Hillsong worship leader responding well to treatment after brain aneurysm

Hillsong worship leader Chelsea Taylor is still in hospital three weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm but continues to make good progress.

Taylor was rushed to hospital last month after suffering the aneurysm while leading worship during the morning Sunday service at Hillsong's Sydney "Hills" campus.

She was rushed into emergency surgery the same day, prompting calls for prayers.

In a new update on Monday morning, her friend and fellow member of the Hillsong Australia worship team, Emma Fellers, said that although it had been a "challenging weekend", there was also some good news to share as she revealed that Taylor had been taken off heavier medication.

"It's been a challenging weekend and the recovery journey takes time," she said in an Instagram post.

"Chelsea had to have another main line inserted, but tubes and drainage got removed! Three weeks since the aneurysm – It's tiring and she just wants to go home...

"Chelsea has been able to be more active again, like doing trips to the bathroom, which is great!"

She continued: "The docs have also finished all the strong medications, so it looks like she may go to High Dependancy Unit soon!"

"She is still continuing with antibiotics but hopefully not for too much longer. Please keep Chelsea & her family in your prayers as we believe for a full recovery and strength & grace for the moment!"

In an update last week, Fellers said Taylor had been given the "all clear" by the medical team.

Cass Langton, head of Hillsong's creative team, said in an earlier Instagram update that doctors were "confident" about her recovery.

"Her results are incredible!" Langton said at the time.

"They revealed minimal vasospasms that were attended to and the doctors are confident there won't be any more."