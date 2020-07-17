High Court approves legal challenge against Government U-turn on online age checks

Staff writer

(Photo: Unsplash/Christian Wiediger)

The High Court has given the go ahead for a legal challenge over the Government's decision to abandon age verification checks for online p0rnography. 

Legislation to introduce the scheme was passed by Parliament in 2018 with the aim of protecting children. 

The plans were hit by repeated delays before finally being shelved for good by the Government last October.  At the time, the Government said it would introduce a new Online Harms Bill that would be ready for pre-legislative scrutiny by early 2020, but this has failed to materialise. 

The legal challenge to the U-turn was mounted by age verification companies and welcomed by CARE (Christian Action Research Education), which campaigned for the scheme to be implemented.

Responding to the High Court's ruling, CARE's Chief Executive Nola Leach expressed disappointment that the decision to drop age checks meant that children were not protected during the lockdown. 

"Given the substantial evidence suggesting consumption of p0rnography has harmful consequences for children and the shaping of their understanding of, and attitudes towards, se x and relationships, the position of the Government is now completely indefensible," she said. 

"There is one thing worse than not bothering to take action to develop legislation to protect children from accessing p0rnographic websites - it is having gone to great lengths to develop such legislation, which helps keep children safer now, but to then decide not to use it, in favour of some other solution that has not even been published yet in Bill form, let alone passed by both Houses of Parliament.

"Had the Government implemented Part Three as they should have done in October last year, children would have enjoyed access to important protections during the lockdown period, when we know the p0rnographers worked so hard to increase visits to their sites." 

Most Read

  1. china

    China tells Christians to renounce faith in Jesus & worship President Xi Jinping instead

  2. donald-trump

    Huge majority of white evangelicals still planning to vote for Trump

  3. ji-packer

    JI Packer dies aged 93

  4. coronavirus

    Is it really crazy to ignore 'the science' on coronavirus?

  5. kanye-west

    Kanye West cries over abortion, although he says it will remain legal if he becomes president

  6. face-mask

    Mental illness is 'likely to be accentuated' by Covid-19, says Christian psychiatrist

  7. syria

    Bombed cathedral rises from the ashes in Syria

More News

  1. happy

    Pharrell Williams teams up with Netflix for new show about gospel choirs

  2. netflix

    My problem with Netflix

  3. coronavirus

    Disabled people have suffered terribly during Covid-19: the Church cannot stay silent

  4. family

    Christian fostering agency's evangelical recruitment policy was not unlawful, High Court rules

  5. keep-calm-and-carry-on

    The antidote to despair in today's coronavirus world

  6. hong-kong

    Pray that Hong Kong's Christians can stand strong