Heartbroken family of Christian writer Wynter Evans Pitts asks for prayers after she dies aged 38

(Photo: Instagram/ForGirlsLikeYou) Wynter Evans Pitts with her husband Jonathan Pitts and their four daughters

The family of Christian writer Wynter Evans Pitts have expressed their sorrow after her sudden death at the age of 38.

Pitts passed away on Tuesday night, just a few days after attending the Reel Girls Conference for Christian teenagers in Texas over the weekend, where she was one of the main speakers.

She is survived by her husband Jonathan Pitts and their four daughters. Her husband broke the news of her passing in a post on her Instagram account in which he asked for prayers for the family and especially their daughters.

'Last night, Wynter was taken from us suddenly but we know that she was only taken into the hands of the God that she loves with her whole heart,' he said.

'Though we grieve, we are doing so with hope. And though we hurt, her life and her legacy will continue on through each one of us, especially my four daughters. Thank you for your prayers, specifically for them.'

Their eldest daughter, Alena, starred in the Christian movie 'War Room' alongside Priscilla Shirer. She paid tribute to her mother in a touching Instagram post in which she said that 'comfort seems far' but added that she was holding onto her belief in a 'big God.'

She said: 'I serve a big God. Obstacles will be thrown at me but my God is still there. He knows what he's doing and he's got a plan. I say this not by sheer will but through faith.

'In the moment, his plan may seem outrageous and I may not understand. I continue to ask myself why me. Why did He choose my family. But I'm reminded He's in control.'

Pitts was the founder of the 'For Girls Like You' magazine and had written several devotional books aimed at Christian girls.

Her uncle is pastor, speaker and writer Dr Tony Evans. He described her in a tribute on Instagram as a 'beautiful mother' and 'devoted wife' who 'loved her family with a deep commitment.'

Her funeral has been planned for 5pm CDT on 28 July at the Oaks Church in Red Oak, Texas.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family financially.