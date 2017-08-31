'Half-Life 3' rumors: Former 'Half-Life' series head writer posts possible story of the supposed game sequel

A promotional image for "Half-Life 2" Facebook/Half-Life2

Fans of the "Half-Life" game series have been looking for signs that Valve will release the next sequel, "Half-Life 3," in the foreseeable future. The "Half-Life" universe is huge, and there are many ways to move the story forward and pick up where the "Half-Life 2" ended. Perhaps the realization of the fans' dream of a sequel finally came true with the writer of the first two "Half-Life" titles posting the possible plot summary of "Half-Life 3."

Rumors about the "Half-Life 3" release have begun to rise once again as the former "Half-Life" series head writer, Marc Laidlaw, recently posted a fanfiction of the game series' supposed next chapter, according to Arstechnica. The fanfiction, titled "Epistle 3," is written in the form of a fictional letter. The said letter appears to be written by a character named Gertie Fremont, as he recounts the things that happened to him while aboard the ship known as Hyperborea. Gertie is writing the letter for a person he dearly addressed as Playa.

In the story, Gertie described the villainous alien creatures in his trip that he called the "Disparate." The names such as "Hyperborea" and "Disparate" seem to be close to the words from the original "Half-Life" series. With this, the fanfiction published by Laidlaw would set a perfect backdrop to the events of "Half-Life 3."

However, there is no confirmation if the said letter will be used in the sequel, or if a sequel is actually on the way.

Laidlaw said on Twitter that the "Epistle 3" plot outline is what he imagines the continuation of "Half-Life 2" would be. While the synopsis he published may not be used in "Half-Life 3," the story serves as an interesting fanfiction for the fans.

"My website's down for now. I guess fanfic is popular, even a genderswapped snapshot of a dream I had many years ago," Laidlaw tweeted.

As reported by The Verge, Valve CEO Gabe Newell has not yet given a confirmation that "Half-Life 3" is underway. The game studio itself has not yet talked about the possible next sequel for the past two years, as it seems that Valve is focused on eSports games like "DoTA 2" and "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive."

Whether or not "Half-Life 3" will become a reality remains to be seen, although Laidlaw's exit from Valve certainly decreased the chances that fans will see the "Half-Life" continuation soon.