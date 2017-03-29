'Grimm' season 6 finale spoilers: Nick tries to save the world; studio props to be auctioned
Nick (David Giuntoli) seeks help from his ancestors, as he attempts to save the world from a horrifying end in the upcoming finale of NBC's "Grimm" season 6.
Titled "The End," this week's episode will serve as the conclusion to the supernatural drama's six-year run. According to the official synopsis, Nick comes face-to-face with his greatest enemy yet. While at the Spice Shop, Monroe (Silas Weir Mitchell), Rosalee (Bree Turner), and Eve (Bitsie Tulloch) begin to search for answers. They later stumble upon a rare potion that could help Nick have the upper hand once he fights his latest foe.
Also, in the episode, Capt. Renard (Sasha Roiz) and Adalind (Claire Coffee) are determined to keep Diana (Hannah R. Loyd) and baby Kelly from harm's way when they learn that the threat wants to target the kids.
"Grimm" officially ends in two days and many viewers are still disappointed about the show's cancellation. To commemorate the show's six seasons, the studio will be putting some of its props up for auction. Fans now have a chance to get their hands on "Grimm" memorabilia straight used by the major characters.
Willamette Week reports that 522 props will be available for bidding via ScreenBid starting at 7 p.m. PDT on Friday, March 31. The selection includes a wide range of items from the relatively mundane — phone cases, bicycles, and office chairs — to the special statues, books of occult rituals, and spiked maces.
The upcoming auction was organized after the show's warehouse props sale earlier this month, which was attended by hundreds of fans. The prices of props average between $25 and $100, and the auction will continue until 11 p.m. PDT on Thursday, April 6.
On Tuesday, Universal Studios Home Entertainment announced that "Grimm" season 6 will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 13. The DVD version will have four discs and will retail for $44.98, while the high-definition Blu-ray version will have three discs that can be purchased for $59.98. Both sets include English and French subtitles, along with bonus features.
The final episode of the show's season 6 airs on Friday, March 31, at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.
