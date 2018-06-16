Geof Morin joining Biblica as its new CEO after more than a decade at the American Bible Society

(Photo: Biblica) Geof Morin

Biblica, which holds the rights to the New International Version Bible, has named Geof Morin its new CEO.

The organisation, otherwise known as the International Bible Society, announced the appointment of Morin on Friday. He moves to Biblica from the American Bible Society, where he has held various posts over the last 11 years.

Morin, an ordained minister, started his career in advertising with Saatchi and Saatchi before joining the American Bible Society in 2007 as its communications director.

He then went on to become its senior vice president of ministry mobilisation in 2014 and a year later, played a key role in the organization's move to its current base in Philadelphia.

He takes up his new position with Biblica starting on August 31, a year before the organisation's 210th anniversary in 2019.

It is an appointment that will see him move to Colorado Springs to take over the organisation's far-reaching Bible translation and distribution projects. Biblica currently has 83 translation projects in progress around the world, including the popular NIV Bible, which was first published in 1978 and has more than a billion copies in print.

'I am thrilled to join the Biblica team, serving with our national and global partners to bring a waiting world the transforming hope of God's Word,' Morin said.

Rob Gluskin, board chairman for Biblica, said: 'We are excited to welcome Geof and his leadership background, ranging from church and ministry start-ups to his extensive knowledge of the Bible agency arena through his work with our partner, American Bible Society. The entire board of directors looks forward to Geof leading us as we begin our next 210 years!'