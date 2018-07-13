Gen Z is most open to faith, says new survey

Post-millennials are more open and positive about faith than older generations, according to a ComRes survey about perceptions of religion in the UK.

More than half of people in the 18-24 age group say they have had a positive experience of Christians and Christianity, with 62 per cent also saying they felt comfortable discussing their religious beliefs with people at work – also higher than any other age group. A third of them – 33 per cent – also say they attend church services.

Pixabay Younger people are more likely to go to church than older ones.

British adults between the ages of 25-34 are most likely to report that they go to church regularly (11 per cent), compared with 10 per cent of those aged over 65.

The survey found only 10 per cent of the public agreed with the statement that 'religion is a negative influence on society' and 44 per cent agreed that they have had a positive experience of Christians and Christianity.

Half of British adults (51 per cent) disagree that Christians are a negative force in society.

The survey was released to coincidence with the launch of Faitheism by Dr Krish Kandiah, which explores how mutual cooperation between Christians and atheists is possible.

He told Christian Today: 'There are real opportunities for us to think positively and creatively about engaging the rising generation.'

He said the older 'New Atheists' such as Richard Dawkins were still a presence in public discourse. However, he said: 'I'm trying to shift the debate and show how we can build some common ground.'

Faitheism is published by Hodder, price £14.99.

