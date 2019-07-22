Gavin Calver to take over as new Evangelical Alliance chief executive

The Evangelical Alliance has appointed Gavin Calver to be its new chief executive when Steve Clifford steps down later this year.

Calver is the Evangelical Alliance's current director of mission, a post he has held since 2015.

Prior to joining the organisation, he worked for Youth for Christ for 14 years, the last six being as its national director.

In his four years with the EA, he launched the Great Commission hub to inspire and equip Christians in sharing their faith with confidence.

In addition to his work at the EA, he is the chair of the Spring Harvest Planning Group and is also a popular speaker across UK churches.

Dr Tani Omideyi, chair of the Evangelical Alliance's board of trustees, said: "Gavin excelled throughout the interviewing process.

"With a strong field of applicants, he impressed the board with his extensive expertise and his vision for the future, and he left us with a sense of excitement and great expectation.

"We came out of the process feeling confident that we have found someone chosen of God for this new season. His appointment is fully endorsed by the whole board."

Calver said he felt "privileged" to be taking on the new leadership role at the EA.

"The Evangelical Alliance has been at the heart of evangelicalism in the UK since 1846. This unity movement, which has a rich and prestigious heritage of gospel unity in the church, has had a profound impact on the social fabric of the UK, and I am deeply humbled to accept the role of CEO," he said.

"Every week I have the opportunity to visit and share with local churches that are living out the hopeful reality of the gospel, and I am continually amazed at what the church is doing. I am looking forward to the Evangelical Alliance developing even deeper relationships with local churches as we seek to understand and celebrate what God is doing in our communities."

He also paid tribute to Clifford, who he called a "big influence" in his life.

"His tenure leading the Evangelical Alliance has been exemplary," he said.

"The legacy he leaves, especially around the work of uniting ethnically diverse evangelicals, will last for years to come. I have loved working with the great team we have at the Evangelical Alliance and I am looking forward to working with such a gifted team in the weeks, months and years to come."

Clifford announced back in April that he would be stepping down as the EA's general director at the end of 2019 after 10 years in the role.

He welcomed news of Calver's appointment.

"I am delighted that Gavin is to be the next CEO of the Evangelical Alliance," he said.

"I believe he is uniquely equipped to build on what God has been doing in and through the Evangelical Alliance during my time as general director.

"I have so appreciated working with Gav, and I know the Evangelical Alliance is in safe hands as it steps into what God has planned for its future."

Rev John Risbridger, chair of the Evangelical Alliance's council, added: "Gavin has been a dedicated and prolific evangelist, faithfully preaching the gospel in churches across all four nations of the UK week in and week out.

"He leads with integrity and an unwavering commitment to unity. I am thrilled that he will be leading the Evangelical Alliance, supporting the church as we make Jesus known throughout the UK."