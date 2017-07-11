'Game of Thrones' season 7 release date, plot news: Titles, summaries for first three episodes revealed
The titles and synopses for the first three episodes of "Game of Thrones" season 7 have been revealed. This will be the penultimate season of the hit action-fantasy show on HBO.
The first episode is titled "Dragonstone," which refers to the place where Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane) ruled from along with Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) and Melisandre (Carice van Houten). However, Baratheon was killed in season 5 by Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie).
The synopsis of the premiere episode reads, "Jon (Kit Harington) organizes the defense of the North. Cersei (Lena Headey) tries to even the odds. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) comes home."
As seen from the "Game of Thrones" season 7 trailer, Daenerys will return to Westeros and make her way back to the stronghold once ruled by Baratheon.
In the previous season, Jon warned the other Houses of the impending threat of the White Walkers of the Far North. He will be organizing the North's defenses early on against the zombie-like ice creatures.
The title of the second episode is "Stormborn" which is the second name of the Mother of Dragons. The summary states, "Daenerys receives an unexpected visitor. Jon faces a revolt. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) plans the conquest of Westeros."
According to the Independent, Daenerys' "unexpected visitor" could be Jon. A still in the second trailer shows her looking at the supposed visitor from the balcony of her castle.
The third episode is titled "The Queen's Justice" and the synopsis reads, "Daenerys holds court. Cersei returns a gift. Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) learns from his mistakes."
This summary has stumped critics including Erin Nyren of Vanity Fair. She remarked:
"Jaime has made dozens of mistakes throughout the course of the show, and whether or not certain actions were errors would depend on who's evaluating them. That episode title sounds ominous, and which queen is it referring to — Daenerys or Cersei?"
Fans and critics do not have to wait much longer as "Game of Thrones" season 7 will premiere on Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.
