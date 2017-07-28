'Game of Thrones' season 7 episode 3 spoilers, plot news: Euron Greyjoy to become King of Westeros?

The pace of "Game of Thrones" season 7 picked up in the last episode and a new trailer for the next installment keeps the momentum up with a sneak peek at what to expect.

New footage for the third episode of the new season of "Game of Thrones" was released online and it appears that Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) is going to have a hero's welcome after defeating his niece Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan) and her armada of ships.

In the last episode, Yara was supposed to return Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) to Dorne, transport her armies across the sea and attack King's Landing. However, Euron's fighting ships intercepted Yara at sea. He set fire to all Yara's fleets and captured her and Ellaria as gifts to the Queen of Westeros, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

Euron's offering is in the hopes for an exchange of Lannister's hand in marriage which would make him the King of Westeros.

In the new trailer, Euron is greeted by throngs of admirers celebrating his victory. He also appears in the great hall before Cersei and may be getting married soon since he brought her the captured gifts. Fans will have to wait and see if Cersei will accept Euron's offerings and eventually becomes king.

The promo also shows Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) in full armor together with his Unsullied army and ready to attack Casterly Rock, the stronghold of the Lannisters. The outcome of that battle could spell more trouble for Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) if the Unsullied are handed a loss. With Yara's defeat at the hands of Euron, Daenerys cannot afford another failure.

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is also seen at Dragonstone and the trailer teases the anticipated meeting between him and Daenerys. He will be asking for her help against the White Walkers. Specifically, Jon plans to ask for dragonglass that can be found at Dragonstone which can kill White Walkers.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 3 will air on Sunday, July 30 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.