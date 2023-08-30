Franklin Graham to preach in Birmingham after successful legal action

Franklin Graham has announced a new stop on his UK God Loves You Tour after successful legal action against venues that cancelled his original bookings.

The American evangelist will be in Birmingham on 15 June 2024 where he will preach at the Resorts World Arena, part of the city's National Exhibition Centre (NEC).

His UK tour was originally planned for 2020 but was postponed after all seven venues, including the Arena Birmingham, cancelled their bookings following a protest by LGBT campaigners against Graham's views on sexuality.

The tour was able to go ahead after the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) - the organisation Graham heads - successfully challenged the cancellations.

"I am grateful to God for the many churches that have stood alongside us and continued to pray for this renewed opportunity to share the Good News of Jesus Christ in the Midlands," said Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

"I'm looking forward to coming to Birmingham to share one simple message—God loves the people of the UK."

Last weekend, Graham's God Loves You Tour event brought 10,000 people to London's ExCel centre where the BGEA said a thousand decisions for Christ had been made.

Graham will be in Glasgow next year for another stop on his tour at the city's OVO Hydro on 22 June 2024.

All of the tour events are free of charge.

Find out more at GodLovesYouTour.org.uk