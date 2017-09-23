Franklin Graham defends Donald Trump's North Korea 'rocket man' speech: 'Thank God we have a president who stands for truth'

U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumb's up beside evangelist Franklin Graham. (Facebook/Franklin Graham)

President Donald Trump defended his country in his UN speech this week and took a swipe against North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un by describing him as a "rocket man on a suicide mission."

Trump urged nations to unite and isolate North Korea, adding that they have no choice but to "destroy" the country being led by the dictator. Trump's speech upset many individuals, not surprisingly Kim himself who hit back at Trump as a "mentally deranged US dotard."

North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho dismissed Trump's statements as he compared the U.S. president to a dog, according to ABC. "There is a saying that goes: 'Even when dogs bark, the parade goes on,'" he said.

But evangelist Franklin Graham believes differently. In fact, he lauded Trump on his Facebook page for being brave enough to tell the truth as it is. "Thank God we have a president who stands for truth and is not afraid to speak truth to the whole world. President Donald J. Trump's address today to the United Nations General Assembly may have been one of the best speeches ever given to that body. It made you proud to be an American," he said.

Graham urged people to pray for Trump so that God will "guide and direct him," and said that because of his bravery, Trump was able to remind the world that "if the righteous many do not confront the wicked few, then evil will triumph."

James Robison, founder of LIFE Outreach International, also felt the same way as he shared in a Facebook video that Trump is finally leading America in the right direction. "Pray for his family, pray for his cabinet," he said. "We have a change - pray that the United Nations will respond positively to what they heard."

Pastor Robert Jeffress shared their sentiments as he tweeted (@robertjeffress) about Trump's "courageous" speech. "Thank God for a President who will call evil — 'evil,'" he wrote.