Former Christian woman who converted to Islam claims to LBC her new faith has more 'integrity'

Reuters

A young former Christian woman who converted to Islam has claimed on LBC radio that her new religion has more 'integrity' because it adapts less to modern society.

Calling in to the presenter Iain Dale, Dionne said: 'I was brought up loosely a Christian and I just went in search of something with integrity.'

She added: 'Christians in my experience really don't know their bibles that well, and they interpret things however they want to...With the Quran you can't do that, you have to take every word literally.'

Dionne continued: 'There is no modernising of the Quran... there is no modernising with this religion'.

Dale challenged the caller, saying: 'Society changes, doesn't it?'

Dionne replied: 'It does, but does that mean truth has to change...Just because it sounds good to say that "surely it has to adapt to a modern age" it doesn't mean to say that's factually true.'

The pair then debated a range of issues relating to Islam, including whether or not Muslim husbands 'owned' their wives – which Dionne denied -- and the plight of young British Muslim women who move to Syria.

Dale told Christian Today: 'Dionne agreed with me that society does indeed change and adapt, but where we part ways - and perhaps I agree with some Christians on this - is that Islam and the Quran provide all the answers, literal or otherwise. After all, I'm an agnostict but I would still say that unlike Christianity, Islam has not been subject to decades of scholarship and scrutiny. It seemed to me that what pleased Dionne, ultimately, was that Islam has not been through an enlightenment.'