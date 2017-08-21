Former Archbishop of Westminster is seriously ill in hospital

Cardinal Cormac at St Mary's University at an event to mark his 60th anniversary as a priest earlier this year St Mary's University

The Catholic Church is asking for prayers for Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O'Connor, former Archbishop of Westminster, who is seriously ill in hospital.

The Bishop of Arundel and Brighton, which the Cardinal led until his move to Westminster in 2000, has called for prayers for Cardinal Cormac in a statement on the diocesan website.

Bishop Richard Moth has written to all parishes stating: 'Cardinal Cormac Murphy O'Connor is seriously ill in hospital and I would ask you to remember him very specially in your prayers.'

His successor at Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, has written to all Catholic bishops in England and Wales stating: 'These loving prayers are a source of great strength and comfort as he calmly ponders on all that lies ahead, all in God's good time. May the Lord strengthen him in faith and trust and may the prayers of the Church, which he loves so much, comfort and uphold him.'

The Cardinal, 84, who received his red hat in 2001 from Pope John Paul II, retired in 2009. He was born on 24 August 1932 in Reading, Berkshire, the son of an Irish-born doctor and one of six children. Three of his five brothers became priests and another played rugby for Ireland.

He was a seminarian at the prestigious English College in Rome and was ordained priest in Rome in October 1956. He later became rector of the English College, from 1971 to 1972, and moved to Arundel and Brighton after that.

At a recent event at St Mary's University, Twickenham to celebrate his 60 years as a priest, he told many amusing anecdotes, including how he recently encountered a journalist he knew outside his new home in west London. He asked her what she wanted. She told him she was there seeking help in writing his obituary.