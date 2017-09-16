'Flip or Flop' couple divorce news: Christina El Moussa transformed by divorce; ex-husband to appear in their show's next season

"Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa split from husband and co-host Tarek last year. HGTV website

Half the fans of "Flip or Flop" would find comfort in the fact that one of their favorite show's star, Christina El Moussa, is doing well despite the recent divorce between her husband and co-star Tarek El Moussa.

According to Inquisitr, Christina would very much like to be known for a lot more than her stint at the HGTV hit program "Flip or Flop." Despite having made a name for herself as one-half of the show's duo, Christina is now making efforts to be independent of the acclaim brought on by the series.

Neither does Christina want to discuss the drama surrounding her and her ex-husband, with whom she has a son and a daughter, diverting the conversation toward home decor instead.

Christina, currently a guest editor at E! News for lifestyle and home section, expressed her knowledge of interior design and real estate investment, all the while being a super mom and tending to her two children.

Christina admittedly decorates her house with chandeliers since her favorite aspect of interior design is lighting. She also shared her joy in "flipping" real estate, the act of buying property at low prices, renovating it, and then selling it at a much higher value.

Christina also shared that her first flip was memorable for her, as she did it when she was pregnant with her daughter Taylor. At the time, she had bought a condo in Santa Ana for $120,000 and sold it in a venture that netted her $32,000 in profit.

Despite Christina avoiding the topic of her divorce and her ex-husband, he is still set to re-appear in the eighth season of their hit HGTV show. They were even spotted on the red carpet of 44th Daytime Emmy Awards walking arm in arm, though this is not an indication of them getting back together.

The next season of "Flip of Flop" is set to be released on December.